Hopes of resolution in Mulwala Water Ski Club $1.1m fraud case

news, court-and-crime,

Legal parties are hopeful of reaching a resolution in a $1.1 million fraud allegedly committed at a woman's workplace. Former Mulwala Water Ski Club employee Kaye Leanne Ferguson's matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday. She was arrested and charged last year after allegedly transferring the money to multiple offshore bank accounts in December 2020 and January 2021. Ferguson, who had been employed at the business in a financial role, did not appear in person when the case was mentioned in court on Tuesday. But the court was told it was hoped issues between the defence and prosecution would be resolved when the case returns in a fortnight. Prosecutor Shannon Matchett said that would allow Ferguson to be committed for sentence in the Albury District Court. IN OTHER NEWS: "The matter is close to resolution," he said. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Ferguson must appear in person next time. She faces 29 charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and remains on bail. Pleas have not been entered. The matter has already been mentioned in court multiple times since Ferguson was first charged. The case will return on February 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/3388c90d-7d66-471e-88a9-dc6424c40df2.jpg/r0_504_1701_1465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg