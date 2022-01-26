Majority of COVID cases at Wodonga aged care have recovered: Bupa

coronavirus,

COVID-19 cases have reduced from a peak of 55 at Bupa Aged Care Wodonga. A spokeswoman said the Department of Health's January 21 surveillance report was not reflective of current active cases at the facility. "There are currently four active COVID-19 cases among residents and they are isolating from other residents," she said. "The majority of our team members have recovered, with only six staff currently impacted. "We always follow guidance from the health authorities and the local Public Health Unit, and Bupa has never hesitated to put in place its own restrictions and protocols when needed to protect our residents and our people." The spokeswoman said all Bupa care homes have individual COVID Safe Plans in place. "We're always mindful of the critical importance of ensuring our residents can maintain contact with their families and friends as much as possible," she said. "In cases where our residents' families are not to be able to visit their loved ones, we have let them know that our team can work with them to arrange 'virtual visits' using digital devices. "As per usual health and safety protocols, anyone who is symptomatic or otherwise feeling unwell is not to work nor enter the home. "Our team members complete RAT testing prior to the start of each shift are working in full PPE." IN OTHER NEWS: The Department noted there had been a there change in reporting in its January 21 report. The report detailing COVID-19 in residential aged care facilities nationally did not contain the Wodonga outbreak on January 7 or January 14.

