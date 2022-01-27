news, local-news,

Operating her business as normal on a public holiday was Naomi Ingleton's way of supporting long-standing calls to change Australia Day. Ms Ingleton also donated a portion of sales at Beechworth's FarmacyCo to Pay the Rent. "All I can do is, within my little space, do what I can to affect change and bring awareness," she said. "My businesses over the years have always been open anyway. "We want a nation that celebrates and supports our First Nations people ... that does so with the constitution." Ms Ingleton said whether it be only changing the date of Australia Day or creating a new day entirely, a national conversation was needed. "I don't have the answer but I know this isn't it," she said. "I know that my kids are way more aware socially of issues ... I hope their generation are the ones that can make the change." It was also "just another Wednesday" for Beechworth business TINY, which shared their support for the change the date movement which stems back to 1938 protests. Wiradjuri woman Ruth Davys, performing the welcome to country at Albury's event, said the day represented different things to different people. "For a long time now our First Nations peoples have had concerns with this date," she said. "Nevertheless, it's a significant date in Australia's history and important to remember it's the place they chose to settle." At Wodonga's event, where an acknowledgement of country was done, mayor Kevin Poulton told The Border Mail the council did not have a formal position. "If you had it at a different time of year, is it going to have any lesser impact, or more? I don't know," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think every day is Australia Day." Wodonga's Citizen of the Year, David Martin, said the day was an opportunity to celebrate diversity. "It's great to see people here receiving their citizenship and the multiculturalism we have in Australia is great for the country," he said. "We should all be proud to be Australians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/b28f6e72-d021-4ef8-9553-92dc5ab3a31c.jpg/r40_137_2499_1526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg