North Albury car fire spreads to grass and scrub near Hume Highway

Firefighters have extinguished a grass and scrub fire caused by a vehicle being torched. Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at North Albury about 5.45am on Wednesday. A Mazda had been dumped on a walking track next to the highway, south of Thurgoona Drive, and set alight. IN OTHER NEWS: The flames spread to nearby grass before being put out by firefighters. Police are investigating the incident.

