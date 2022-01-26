North Albury car fire spreads to grass and scrub near Hume Highway
Firefighters have extinguished a grass and scrub fire caused by a vehicle being torched.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at North Albury about 5.45am on Wednesday.
A Mazda had been dumped on a walking track next to the highway, south of Thurgoona Drive, and set alight.
The flames spread to nearby grass before being put out by firefighters.
Police are investigating the incident.
