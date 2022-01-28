news, local-news,

LET'S Dance To Joy Division by The Wombats will take you back to 2007 fast. Nirvana anthem Come As You Are will land you back a little further in time - 31 years in fact! - while Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody lobs you square in the mid-1970s. But just as you're blissfully tripping down memory lane, you'll be brought up to speed with HotHouse Theatre's triumphant return to live theatre in Wodonga this year. I've Been Meaning To Ask You opened to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday night. The hour-long, tell-all format is positively energetic, high-spirited and bold beyond measure. It broaches every topic that really matters to 99 per cent of human beings with authenticity and originality that are oftentimes rare. But it is the clever casting and script that elevates this show. Nineteen Border-based 9-13-year-olds seek answers to the questions they've always wanted to ask set against a rocking retro soundtrack. Public schools are better than private schools? The world will be a better place in 50 years? Is 12 too young to own a smartphone? Is 10 too young to date? The group peels off into camps on stage as questions flash up on the screen behind them, all set to a pumping beat. The script considers the meaning of life, punctuated with quirky musings. I am smarter than my parents. You can't help but admire the courageous kids! IN OTHER NEWS: There are some surprises in store for the audience that will light up your night but I won't give anything away. Fun aside, the show delves into issues like mental health and climate change through some beautifully crafted monologues and duologues. The words and meanings will linger long after the show. And for those of you happy to take a trip back to the late 1980s, you will also have All Fired Up by Pat Benatar stuck in your head for days. Seriously, what's not to love about that? Working with Queensland independent company The Good Room, I've Been Meaning To Ask You will appeal to primary school age to those in their prime. It was first presented as part of the Brisbane Festival and finally got its HotHouse season off the ground this week after three attempts owing to the global pandemic. It's expertly directed by a HotHouse favourite Travis Dowling with Sarah Ogden (creative facilitator), Jonathan Hindmarsh (designer) and Jason Glenwright (lighting). Its final two shows run at the Butter Factory Theatre on Saturday at 1pm and 7pm. This is uplifting, thought-provoking and joyful theatre; there's no question about that! Tickets: hothousetheatre.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/8dd4bf0f-e19e-4715-8404-d145c7af846d.jpg/r0_292_4813_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg