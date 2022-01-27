Drunken teenagers smash signs and bins with car in Buckland Valley

news, court-and-crime,

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly drink-driving and deliberately smashing into signs and bins with a car on Australia Day. Buckland Valley residents alerted police after an erratic Nissan Patrol smashed into about six signs and three bins on the Buckland Valley Road and Harris Lane, near the town's airfield. The offending occurred about 5.15pm on Wednesday. The road signs and bins were extensively damaged and the signs will need to be repaired or replaced. Two males, who had been driving in the vehicle at various times, left the scene. A 16-year-old learner driver and 18-year-old probationary driver surrendered to police a short time later and officers breath tested the pair. The younger man had an alcohol concentration of 0.174 and the 18-year-old returned a reading of 0.145. Both had a zero-alcohol condition. IN OTHER NEWS: Acting Sergeant Brendan Lampkin said the vehicle, which belonged to one of the men, was impounded. The pair will be interviewed by police at the weekend over the criminal damage. "Police are continuing to conduct an operation focusing on driver behaviour, and this is just not acceptable," he said. Police were happy with the behaviour of the majority of people on Australia Day. Officers were called to several incidents on the Border and in the North East, but said there were few serious offences.

