Four growth sectors in Victorian tourism are the focus of a grant round that will fund feasibility studies for new experiences. The Victorian government has announced up to $8 million is available to help plan and develop new "high-potential regional and rural attractions". Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said grants of up to $500,000 per project would be available in the Enabling Tourism Fund. "Tourism is critical to Victoria's economy and that's why we're supporting the industry to plan and develop new projects in regional and rural areas of the state," he said. "We want new attractions and experiences to encourage more people to visit Victoria - which will help support local businesses." The fund is focusing on four growth sectors - nature, arts and culture, First-Peoples-led experiences, and epicurean. The latter is an emerging tourism experience focused around sensual experiences such as culinary tours. Arts and culture tourism is a focus in Tourism North East's three-year strategy. "Focus in this area is on the development of the types of contemporary, immersive and engaging arts and cultural heritage tourism experiences that visitors are demanding," it states. "The High Country has a rich history associated with mountain cattleman, the legend of Ned Kelly, gold mining heritage, and ties with a unique Indigenous culture. "Cultural tourism segmentation research commissioned by TNE found that 70 per cent of the target market said they were interested in finding out more about the Ned Kelly story. "Seventy-two per cent of cultural tourists are open to engaging with the Aboriginal culture of North East Victoria, seeing it as an opportunity to establish real and authentic connections with Traditional Owners." The North East Victoria Silo Art Trail has brought visitation to the region in recent years, and Benalla Council has secured a $3 million grant to redevelop the Benalla Art Gallery, including an offsite art storage facility. Mayor Bernie Hearn said there were significant benefits to be derived from the arts and cultural tourism visitor economy. "Benalla has a significant investment in this area with the key arts and culture attraction such as the Benalla Art Gallery, The North East Art Trail and over 70 walls filled with contemporary street art around the city," she said. "There are significant benefits through visitor spend in our towns and villages and recognition of our region as an arts hub. "Pre-COVID, the art trail was receiving approximately 60,000 visitors per year. "The Benalla Rural City Council works in partnership with the members of the North East Art trail Network to promote and market the art trail." IN OTHER NEWS: The Border Mail understands the organisers of the Benalla Wall to Wall Festival are working towards a 2022 date but are yet to confirm plans officially. Cr Hearn said the council has financially supported the Wall to Wall event over the years but was yet to receive any request for support for an event this year. Applications to the Enabling Tourism Fund can be made via Business Victoria until March 4.

