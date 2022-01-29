news, local-news,

Wangaratta CopRice workers will be among 330 staff from three major grain companies to take strike action next week for better conditions. The Wangaratta branch has 14 team members who will stop work on February 1 and 2 and join with colleagues at Deniliquin after parent company SunRice attempted to remove leave from the agreement for volunteer firefighters and domestic violence victims, as well as time to donate blood. Tom Czech from the United Workers Union, Food and Beverage said the strike action hadn't arisen suddenly. "United Workers Union members have been bargaining at the table for eight months in good faith, but will not stand for an agreement that rips away conditions," he said. "These essential food workers are publicly calling on the company to provide a fair wage increase and to back off their agenda to cut conditions. IN OTHER NEWS: "Workers are deeply concerned to see SunRice attempt to remove important conditions. "Here we have a heartless corporation neglecting their workers and their communities by stripping workers of guaranteed time to contribute and play these vital roles - essentially workers are being asked to fund their own pay rise with the company's proposed cuts to conditions that will have ramifications through the regions." Staff from SunRice, CopRice and Australian Grain Storiage in Leeton and Deniliquin will strike, as well as those from CopRice branches in Coleambally, Cobden and Tongala. Mr Czech said strong communities could only survive when there was secure work and fair pay for jobs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/de0f126b-27b9-4587-b3fa-db04829aa0db.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg