Tangambalanga's publican wants to ensure there are regular events to bring the community together. Anthony Keck ran a Family Fun Day at the Union Hotel last year as a way to say thank you for all the support the business received during lockdowns, and he wants the second edition to be bigger and better on Sunday. The main feature is the motorbike show and shine, organised by Brian Bayley, which attracted 80 bikes last year, with winners to be decided by the public's votes. A market will be held in the laneway adjacent to the pub with 14 stallholders offering a range of handmade products. Musician James Vogel will provide live entertainment beside the Tangambalanga General Store. All proceeds from the day will be donated to support children's cancer research. Mr Keck said a huge number of motorbikes pass by the pub and it made sense to run a event to incorporate them. "They're a huge part of our clientele and we like to make them feel welcome," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The market will have garden art, jewellery, soaps, jams, the CWA will be selling cakes and free ice cream is available. There's also a voluntary group talking about mental health and Kiewa-Sandy Creek Football Club is cooking a barbecue." Cancer research is a cause close to Mr Bayley's heart as he lost a sister to the disease and has a brother diagnosed with it. "I wanted to raise some more money and awareness for children's cancer because I didn't get to do my charity ride last year," he said. "Most people would know someone going through it. If you can cure children with cancer hopefully you won't have it as an adult." The Family Fun Day runs from 10am to 2pm.

