Police working on Corowa baby freezer death case 'around the clock'

Police are awaiting cause of death results following the passing of a baby boy in Corowa last week. The three-month-old was found dead in a freezer at the Church Street property last Wednesday night. His mother was taken into custody by Albury police officers but was released the following day without charge. A post-mortem examination has been conducted and police are awaiting the results. Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg yesterday said officers were working a large number of hours on the case. Multiple people near the home and in the wider community have been spoken to. "We've got a team of detectives that are working on it virtually around the clock and in consultation with our Homicide Squad, based in Sydney," he said yesterday. "It's just a matter of continuing on the path we're on." He agreed it was a tragic case. "As with any incident of this nature," he said. "Particularly when it's something that involves young children, it hits home to everyone. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've canvased not only the neighbourhood but the community of Corowa. "We've received a lot of information. 'We're very happy with a lot of that information in relation to background." Police were called to the home about 10pm on the night for a welfare check. They made the grim discovery at the property when they arrived. The freezer appeared to have been located towards the rear of the property, near a lean-to. The appliance was seized for examination. The yard was cluttered with various items including scrap metal, old exercise equipment, childrens toys and automotive items. Forensic officers spent days searching through the property as part of the investigation. Strike Force Walumil was established after the incident. Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said investigators were still keen to speak to anyone who had information. "If there is someone out there that hasn't already spoken to police and you believe you've got something that's relevant and pertinent to this matter, I urge you to come forward," he said. "Whether you go and speak to your local police officer out at Corowa, whether you ring Crime Stoppers, whatever it may be, I urge you to come forward." Flowers and other items have been left outside the home in memory of the boy. It appears a funeral date for the three-month-old is yet to be set. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/90ba99bd-7c3f-47c2-b18a-c94a2f726750.JPG/r0_249_4896_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg