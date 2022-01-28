sport, australian-rules-football,

Richmond has completed its annual AFL pre-season trek to the Myrtleford and Bright regions. The Tigers performed a number of activities, including an Amazing Race adventure. "We started our days with clues, which headed us towards Beechworth, riding our bikes about 30kms and then we had a stop and did a challenge, which was to push a hay bale up a hill for a farmer," former Murray Bushrangers' star and first-year draftee Tom Brown offered. "The first day was mainly around Beechworth and then we went up Mount Buffalo, while on the second day we rode out towards Harrietville and had some other challenges, like we built a tent while blindfolded and we just had the one person giving directions, who wasn't blindfolded. "We also jumped on these rafts and went rafting down the river. "It was my first time to Bright and Myrtleford, I loved the landscape, it was an unreal camp." The 18-year-old was part of a team comprising three-time premiership players Jack Riewoldt and Shane Edwards, with all the players available from that golden run (2017-2020) in attendance. Mooroopna product Brown was selected by the Tigers at pick No. 17, but the athletic medium defender hasn't set his goals. "I'd love to play a senior game this year, although I haven't really thought too much about it, I've been more focused on connecting with the group," he revealed. ALSO IN SPORT: "I've just been trying to work harder than I did the day before but, after this camp now, I'll set my goals." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: After those three flags in four years, the Tigers missed finals last season, finishing 12th with only nine wins.

