Five senior men's games will be played in midweek this season after the Albury-Wodonga Football Association released its draw for 2022. Round 13 will be split over five Wednesday nights, freeing up the weekend of June 18 for the FA Cup final at Kelly Park. The games being played under lights are Wodonga Diamonds v Albury Hotspurs, Melrose v Boomers, Myrtleford v Albury City, Twin City v Wangaratta and Albury United v St Pats. AWFA's grand final will be played at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday September 10. As revealed yesterday, nine games will be played on Saturday during the home-and-away season, starting with Boomers v Albury City at Glen Park on March 19. Boomers feature in five of the Saturday matches, with all 11 of the Division 1 sides set to play in the earlier time slot at least once. All clubs have opened up their registrations and the AWFA committee are now starting to compile the the female and junior draws. ALSO IN SPORT: "We'll be making sure we try to reduce the number of byes that teams get," incoming AWFA president Greg Scott said. "Where we can, we'll have clubs following the club draw but if there's not enough teams in an age group, we will be providing an alternate draw to make sure people are playing as much football as possible." Following the pre-season Andronicos Cup on February 20, the postponed 2021 FA Cup finals will take place at La Trobe Soccer Ground on Saturday February 26. Albury United face St Pats in the women's final at 4pm before Boomers and Albury United contest the men's final from 6pm. The new season starts on Sunday March 13, with joint-champions Wangaratta and Albury United locking horns at South Wangaratta Reserve in the pick of the round one clashes. Elsewhere on the opening day, St Pats host Albury Hotspurs at Alexandra Park, Melrose face Albury City, Wodonga Diamonds entertain Twin City and Myrtleford travel to Cobram.

