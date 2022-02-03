news, local-news,

An Albury based company, which manufactures widely used drainage and infiltration equipment from recycled bottles, has welcomed a $252,000 grant to further develop its product. Geofabrics Australasia received a federal government modern manufacturing grant to help reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. Chief executive Dennis Grech said the funding would be used to expand Geofabrics' Megaflo Green product range, a unique flat pipe made from recycled milk bottles, often covered in a fabric-like textile made from recycled coke bottles to enhance filtration. "The freeness of flow of that flat drainage product exceeds that round pipe and hence why that product is used in virtually every road and infrastructure project around Australia," he said. Geofrabrics is the only Australian manufacturer of geosynthetics and Mr Grech said he was now using Australian sourced recycled materials as well. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a win for Geofabrics and our customers who are demanding in their projects, whether it's road applications or mining or roadfills, to incorporate some level of recycled material," he said. Mr Grech said in a day Geofabrics made 70 rolls of 100 meter long Megaflo piping. "In less than two years in making our geo-textile product we've used just over 20 million plastic drinking bottles," he said. Farrer MP and Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley attended the Albury Geofabrics site to congratulate the company. "This partnership agreement between my government and one of the border's leading manufacturers will further reduce the nation's waste, increases exports and importantly adds jobs here in the Albury region," she said. "It's really exciting to see regional jobs land right here in my electorate of Farrer, but also as minister for recycling and of course the environment it is really really important that we have less plastic in landfill and more re-manufacturing. "That's what our modern manufacturing initiative is about, it's about sensible re-manufacturing of products that have been and otherwise would go into landfill, so a big congrats to Geofabrics today."

