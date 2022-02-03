news, local-news,

A Holbrook resident says he's disgusted after his car, and with it his wheelchair, were stolen from outside his house, days before he was required to sit his drivers licence. Bardwell Street resident, 78-year-old Barry Grunow, has lost a few fingers and a leg to Scleroderma disease, has been upset since losing his 2007 silver Ford Fairlane Ghia on Saturday night. "It's so disappointing, I'm disgusted," he said. "I'm pretty busy and I didn't need this crap and with health problems that I've had." Mr Grunow, a well known Holbrook community member, said the car had been altered specifically for his abilities and he was required to sit a driving test on Friday due to his disease. "My fingers have gone stiff a bit and they want me to do a driving test to make sure I'm safe in the vehicle, which I'm quite confident that I am, but that all costs $700 too," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm not happy I can tell you. I don't know who stole it, whether it's local or somebody going through, you wouldn't know. "Everybody's a bit disappointed to think someone would do that." To make matters worse, Mr Grunow said he'd only recently had the car's windscreen replaced. "There was a crack in the windscreen so I went and got the windscreen replaced on Friday (last week)," he said. "Just to make sure the police or whoever didn't say 'look at your windscreen, we cant take you for a test with that'. Anyway, didn't get much value out of that, did I?" Mr Grunow said he would be able to use another vehicle for the test and he had another wheelchair he could use. "But the newer one won't fit in the boot of the car," he said. "I've got a van, it fits in that, but it wouldn't fit in the boot of the car." Mr Grunow has insurance, but he said it won't cover his expenses, which would be up to $10,000 in total. "You couldn't replace it," he said. "It's insured for $6,800, I think, and with a $695 excess." Mr Grunow has reported the incident to the police, who are investigating. He believes the theft occurred between 1.30am and 7am on Sunday morning. Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/94b9d7a0-ac64-4630-9fb4-ff9de9ae51ff.jpg/r0_290_5370_3324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg