Funeral for former Albury Wodonga Health boss Michael Kalimnios

A funeral will be held for late Albury Wodonga Health boss Michael Kalimnios next week, with plans to hold another memorial in Albury at a later date. The 57-year-old died unexpectedly on January 18. His funeral will be held in his home state of Queensland next Wednesday. IN OTHER NEWS: The ceremony will start at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in South Brisbane at 10.30am. He will be buried at the Mount Gravatt Ceremony. A funeral notice says details of memorial services in Albury and Darwin will be announced in the weeks after the funeral.

