Funeral for former Albury Wodonga Health boss Michael Kalimnios
A funeral will be held for late Albury Wodonga Health boss Michael Kalimnios next week, with plans to hold another memorial in Albury at a later date.
His funeral will be held in his home state of Queensland next Wednesday.
The ceremony will start at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in South Brisbane at 10.30am.
He will be buried at the Mount Gravatt Ceremony.
A funeral notice says details of memorial services in Albury and Darwin will be announced in the weeks after the funeral.
