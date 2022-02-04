Male rider dies at the scene of motorcycle crash at Granya
A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Granya on Thursday afternoon.
Victoria Police said emergency services were called to Murray River Road about 12.40pm.
"Passers-by performed CPR on the male rider, who is yet to be formally identified, however he sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing."
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
