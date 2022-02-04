Male rider dies at the scene of motorcycle crash at Granya

news, local-news,

A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Granya on Thursday afternoon. Victoria Police said emergency services were called to Murray River Road about 12.40pm. "Passers-by performed CPR on the male rider, who is yet to be formally identified, however he sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement. "The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing." Police will prepare a report for the coroner. Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. The incident followed a two-truck crash on Hume Highway at Little Billabong earlier that day. On Wednesday afternoon, police also responded to a collision between a car and a truck at a Wodonga intersection.

