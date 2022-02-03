news, local-news,

UPDATE: Police are investigating after two trucks collided on the Hume Highway near Holbrook, leaving a man in his 30's in a critical condition on Thursday morning. Murray River Police District's Inspector Scott Trewhella said the man was driving south in an unladen log truck, when he overtook another vehicle, pulled too far into the left and crashed into a semi-trailer parked on the left hand shoulder of the road. Inspector Trewhella said a man was asleep in the parked truck, but escaped with minor injuries. "It was a significant collision, at this stage our preliminary inquiries support that the log truck's more or less jackknifed," he said. "We will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, obviously it's too early to say at this stage what has actually happened or why that has happened, so we're not in a position to say anyone's at fault. "We'll consider everything from the surface of the road, the circumstances surrounding it, any fatigue issues for drivers, any impairment or other factor." Inspector Trewhella encouraged drivers to use roadside rest areas where possible. "Even if they're parked safely there is always that risk when they're on the road, so we would implore people to use those rest areas," he said. "It's the safest place to be, because you never know when the unexpected is going to happen." UPDATE: A truck driver is being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition after a two-truck crash north of Holbrook Thursday morning. NSW Police said emergency services were called about 5.10am to Hume Highway, near Mirrabooka Road at Little Billabong following reports a truck had crashed into a parked B-double. "The male driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle for a short period of time, before being extricated by emergency services crews," police said in a statement. "He will be airlifted to Canberra Hospital and remains in a serious condition." The male driver of the B-double sustained minor injuries and has been taken to Wagga hospital for treatment. All southbound lanes remain closed on the Hume Highway near Mirrabooka Road and traffic diversions are in place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check livetraffic.com for updates. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. IN OTHER NEWS: EARLIER: The Hume Highway has been temporarily closed at Little Billabong following a two-truck collision between 6am and 7am Thursday morning. Emergency services are on site including a medical helicopter and are warning motorists to exercise caution when travelling southbound on the Hume Highway just past Mirrabooka Road. Police said there has been no fatalities, but the conditions of the drivers is yet be released. Motorists are being urged to factor in plenty of extra time and follow directions as there may be temporary closures of different, or all, lanes as the helicopter takes off and cleaning up of the area ensues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

