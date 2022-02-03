news, court-and-crime,

A hearing for a Wodonga policeman accused of assault has been delayed after an investigator was herself stood down as part of an investigation. Matthew Higgs appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on a video link on Wednesday. The leading senior constable was investigated over an alleged incident in February 2020, which occurred while he was on duty. An internal investigation led to him being charged with assault with a weapon and unlawful assault in May last year. But the court heard the informant in the matter, Detective Inspector Kathryn Ann Rudkins, had herself been stood down. Higgs' lawyer, Nadia Kaddeche, said the defence team had been made aware of the development on January 25. The developments led lawyers to seek documents concerning information about complaints, disciplinary action or serious incidents involving Detective Inspector Rudkins on Friday last week. State government lawyers began searching for documents as part of the subpoena earlier this week and suspect it will take at least two weeks for the documents to be obtained. Information is also being sought about any reprimands or anti-corruption investigations against the high-raking officer. Lawyer Phil Cadman, acting on behalf of the Chief Commissioner, said there "just hasn't been the time to answer the material". He said while the information sought was quite broad, he suspected there "won't be too many documents at the end of the day". IN OTHER NEWS: The court heard while Detective Inspector Rudkins was the informant, she hadn't played a hands-on role in the investigation into the Wodonga police member. The court heard her role had been "done from her desk" with other police investigating the allegations against Higgs. Another nominal informant has taken over. Ms Kaddeche also raised questions about why a statement from Detective Inspector Rudkins hadn't been included in the brief of evidence. "I'm being asked to cross examine her cold," she said. "I haven't come across this in my experience, where a statement is not forthcoming." Details of the assault allegations against Higgs, who appeared remotely in court wearing a black suit and tie, were not aired yesterday. He did not speak during the matter, which was presided over by magistrate Peter Mithen. The case had been listed for a hearing over three days with multiple police due to give evidence. The matter will return for a special mention at a later date ahead of the hearing. Higgs is on summons over the matter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/ddc50177-622b-4b7e-aaed-4b2d8eb6b06c.jpg/r9_202_3880_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg