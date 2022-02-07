Police confirm North Albury house fire is suspicious

news, local-news,

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a fire at a North Albury home on Sunday is being treated as suspicious. A police spokeswoman said the property was extensively damaged. "Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which has been deemed suspicious," the spokeswoman said. "As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to come forward and contact Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." EARLIER: Emergency services extinguished a fire that took hold in a North Albury home early on Sunday morning. NSW Fire and Rescue's Luke Unsworth said the blaze started in the roof of the Kestrel Street house about 1am. "There were no persons home at the time, so firefighters quickly got to work to attack that fire," he said. "They managed to do an excellent job at containing the fire within the roof space, but there is some damage to the rest of the property. IN OTHER NEWS: "They also discovered a bit of asbestos which was affected by fire, so what they've done is they've made that safe and firefighters completed their work there just before 3am." Mr Unsworth said at the height of operations about 20 firefighters were on the scene, as well as police and ambulance personnel. "It wasn't a massive fire but any fire in the roof space is always complicated because it's difficult to access, so firefighters have done a great job at containing it," he said. "The incident was handed to the police and we will be working with them to determine the cause of the fire."

