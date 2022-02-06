news, local-news,

Emergency services extinguished a fire that took hold in a North Albury home early on Sunday morning. NSW Fire and Rescue's Luke Unsworth said the blaze started in the roof of the Kestrel Street house about 1am. "There were no persons home at the time, so firefighters quickly got to work to attack that fire," he said. "They managed to do an excellent job at containing the fire within the roof space, but there is some damage to the rest of the property. IN OTHER NEWS: "They also discovered a bit of asbestos which was affected by fire, so what they've done is they've made that safe and firefighters completed their work there just before 3am." Mr Unsworth said at the height of operations about 20 firefighters were on the scene, as well as police and ambulance personnel. "It wasn't a massive fire but any fire in the roof space is always complicated because it's difficult to access, so firefighters have done a great job at containing it," he said. "The incident was handed to the police and we will be working with them to determine the cause of the fire." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/9561d1c5-c603-4427-acc7-4bc629813021.jpg/r2_459_4487_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg