Wodonga has capped an already impressive off-season recruiting blitz, adding three more signings over the weekend. Myles Jewell, Jackson Wright and Angus Geddes have all committed at the kennel for this year. Jewell is the best credentialled of the trio after having played in a flag with Surfers Paradise in the Queensland Australian Football league competition in 2019. He will be reunited with his brother, Sam, who was also a premiership player with Surfers Paradise before joining the Bulldogs last year. Wright crosses from Tallangatta and district league club Rutherglen. While Geddes played juniors at Albury and finished runner-up in the Leo Burke medal for the reserves best and fairest in the Ovens and Murray last year. Bulldog coach Jordan Taylor said it was a bonus to add further depth to the list with the season fast approaching. "To get three more signings at this stage of the off season is a bit of an unexpected bonus I guess," Taylor said. "Myles is the younger brother of Sam who proved to be a handy recruit for us. "Sam passed onto his brother how much he loved playing at the kennel and was able to help us lure Myles to the club as well. "We expect Myles to be well up to the standard of the O&M after being good enough to play in a flag in the QAFL. "By all reports Myles is quite versatile and I can see him playing a few various roles for us throughout the season." ALSO IN SPORT Taylor expected Wright and Geddes to also push for senior selection and add further depth to the list. "Jackson is keen to have a crack at the higher level and his wife is also a talented netballer," he said. "So we expect them to be both handy additions. "Angus is only young and had a good season in the reserves after finishing runner-up in the league medal. "He is looking to take that next step in his development."

