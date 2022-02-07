news, court-and-crime,

A former Wodonga doctor has been found to have made inappropriate examinations of patients, including making unwarranted genital examinations and breast inspections. Shyamal Datta recently faced action by the Medical Board of Australia in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Police notified medical authorities in November 2014 about alleged sexual misconduct by Dr Datta involving a patient, followed by notifications about three other women. A woman gave evidence to VCAT that Datta, who had worked for Tristar in Wodonga, had been asked by the doctor to remove her shorts and underpants following a urine test while pregnant. She said it was her first pregnancy, and at first she didn't think anything was unusual. Datta then told her to sit on a table with her knees on her chest and Datta pushed her legs apart. He touched her vagina and later gave her a hug and a kiss as she left. The tribunal heard the woman had visited Datta on multiple occasions, starting in 2012. "After I had seen Dr Datta a few times he started to give me a hug and kiss at the end of a consultation," the woman said in a statement. "He also used to tell me I was very sexy." The woman said her housemate had also seen Datta, who had asked her if a pap smear made her "horny". Another woman was told she "looked sexy". She said Datta had without warning placed his stethoscope on her chest, inside her bra, while her jumper was over her head. IN OTHER NEWS: "I must have been wearing a low neck top as he got his hand into my bra very easily," the patient said, adding it took her by surprise and she left the clinic in shock. The woman said he had grazed her nipple. "I recall thinking that there was no way that it was an accidental touch," she said. The tribunal accepted the pair's version of events. The case will return on February 28 to determine if it constitutes unprofessional conduct or professional misconduct, and what determinations will be made. Datta no longer works as a doctor, and is unlikely to ever do so again. Steps were taken in 2014 to impose conditions on his registration. He stopped being registered in 2016. Sex offence detectives had been examining the allegations against Datta. Civil action was also taken in the Supreme Court, which resolved last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/9fd5d6b2-5a6e-4a42-8e35-702863de03db.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg