AUSTRALIAN singer, songwriter and actress Jessica Mauboy will headline the 25th Tumbafest this month. The festival will run at Tumbarumba on February 26-27 after it only went ahead at the 11th hour last year owing to the global pandemic. Tumbafest president Andrew Rae said the 25th festival would be one of the biggest yet. "For this year's 25th anniversary event we are thrilled to announce such a star-studded line-up including one of Australia's leading performers Jessica Mauboy," he said. "The event will be proceeding at the end of this month and there is already an incredible level of support for the event, given the hardships of the past few years and celebrating the milestone of the 25th anniversary event." Tumbafest went ahead in 2020 despite the impact of the Summer Bushfire Crisis, a month before the pandemic shut down all major events nationwide. IN OTHER NEWS: Among the live acts will be The Wolfe Brothers, Fanny Lumsden, Nina Las Vegas, Hurricane Fall, Southbound, The Mighty Yak, Captain Jack, Zac & Eliza and Mollie Waters. Workshops - photography, macrame and sketching - will be introduced to mark the anniversary event. The festival will also offer a wine courtyard, market stalls and children's activities. Extra caravan and camping unpowered sites will be set up at the Tumbarumba Racecourse. Buses will run from Albury, Wagga and Tumut. Buses, camping sites, workshops and tickets can be booked online at tumbafest.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

