Essendon Team of the Century member Terry Daniher is back on the Border for Motor Neurone Disease. Daniher's younger brother Neale is the face of the disease with his FightMND Foundation Australia's largest fundraiser for research into what's been dubbed "the beast". Terry Daniher played an exhibition football match at Albury Sportsground three years ago to raise money, but he will hit the Wodonga Golf Club on Friday, along with Lockhart product and former AFL player David Trotter. "All fundraising for the day will go to the Pedal Cure 4 FightMND event, which will pass through this region next month," golf coordinator Bob Mathews said. "We're really excited about the golf, we've got a full contingent, there's going to be auctions and raffles, it should be a great day." The seven-day cycling and fundraising event travelled from the Danihers' home town of Ungarie in Central West, NSW, to Melbourne in its first two years, but this time it's an 880km Tour de Riverina, taking in a host of areas, including Albury and Wagga. It starts in Temora on March 5, with the last ride, featuring Melbourne captain Max Gawn raising $310,000.

