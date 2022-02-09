news, court-and-crime,

A Thurgoona mother with a long history of mental illness greatly distressed her daughter with a message in which she hoped the girl would die. When asked about this while being interviewed after her arrest, the woman did not resile from the offensive, threatening comments. "Yep, I sent that, she's horrible," the woman said of her daughter. IN OTHER NEWS: She wanted her other children dead, too. Police said the message made the daughter "upset and afraid of her own mother". The girl's father, who Albury Local Court heard was subject to similar erratic messages, which he refused to respond to, then blocked the woman's phone number from his phone and those of the four children. The woman, who cannot be identified, also left a note on the windscreen of a car owned by the mother of her ex-husband in which she claimed the woman's son had ruined her life. The note was underneath the windscreen wiper of the victim's car, which was parked in the driveway of her Culcairn home on February 3. MORE COURT STORIES Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said his client pleaded guilty to each of the two charges of stalking or intimidation and two of contravention of an apprehended violence order. Mr Hemsley applied for the 45-year-old's release on bail so she could get her affairs in order, including securing her home. "The accused," he said, "has a long history of mental illness." Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the woman should be refused bail. Sergeant Coombs said no bail conditions could mitigate the risk of her reoffending or the threat she posed to the safety of the victims. In response, Mr Hemsley said the woman did not have a history of violence. But Ms McLaughlin refused bail, pointing out the "serious" nature of the charges and the woman's failure to comply with court orders. She ordered a NSW Justice Health report on the woman, for sentence on March 21.

