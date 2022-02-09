news, local-news,

THE annual Mind Body Bike festival invites women to reconnect, re-engage and recharge at Mount Buller this month. The program offers bike clinics, yoga, resilience training, CPR and creative workshops from February 18 to 20 Having created Mind Body Bike (MBB) after the sudden death of her father- in-law in 2015, Narelle Rademaker said her vision was to connect women from different backgrounds. IN OTHER NEWS: She said the concept now included a youth program, with a teen series on the way. "Every year we welcome women from across the region, Melbourne and southern NSW, many of whom travel on their own," she said. "We don't always prioritise ourselves within our busy home environment; MBB is an opportunity to escape, switch off and be looked after." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

