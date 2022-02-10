sport, local-sport,

Dwindling player numbers are putting the future of Wahgunyah netball at risk. With only a handful of senior players turning up for pre-season training, the Lions are hugely concerned with the new season just eight weeks away. Just days after Wahgunyah issued a desperate plea for more footballers to commit to the club, it appears there are worrying parallels on court. Caity Byatt, who captained the Lions' A-grade last season, admits that unless things improve fast, the consequences could be dire. "We're two months out from the first game and we'd like to have at least seven in each grade but we're only getting four to five senior players at training," she revealed. "Some girls have said that due to commitment issues, they can't come to training early, which is fine, but there's still a lack of numbers. "We're at five or six a grade, if that, and it's a huge concern. "We're putting the word out but it's up to them (the players) at the end of the day. "Everybody's got to put their bit in. "The main aim for this year is to get the numbers so the club doesn't fold because if that happens, getting girls to come back next year is going to be even harder." Finding volunteers to act as scorers and timekeepers is also a challenge but netball co-ordinator Lisa Byatt is determined to find a solution. "We're not giving up and we're not throwing in the towel," she insisted. "This is the year where the hard work starts. "The fundamentals, the systems and structures we put in place this season are what will set us up for two, three and five years down the track. "Wahgunyah maintains a really good core of local players and building on that is what will set the club up for success down the track. "I'm extremely positive that we will go ahead, that we will field teams this season, but we've got to build around the core with players from outside the town. "With the size of Wahgunyah as it is, it's not sustainable in the future (to only draw local players). ALSO IN SPORT "With what we're implementing now, we're hoping that in a couple of years' time, we are shaking some cages and knocking on doors and starting to surprise a few other clubs within the league. "But we need girls to come on board and believe in that vision. "The committee believe in it and the parents we've spoken to believe in it, so it's getting other players to see there is a vision and a plan." Caity appealed to players further afield to make Wahgunyah their new club. "I went out there not knowing anybody apart from my partner, who plays football," she said. "The culture at the club is amazing. "The girls are so supportive and I haven't been around netball players before who want you to succeed as much as they do. "We had an A-grade side of young players last year, the oldest was 24, so they'll be gaining experience at the same time as you. "A lot of clubs in town draw girls in from their rep sides but we're just a classic local footy club. Everybody gets along with one another and if there's an issue, we address it. "My younger sisters both play junior netball, they've both loved it so far and they've made incredible friendships." Training is at 6:15pm on Tuesday and Thursday and players can contact the club through Facebook or call Lisa Byatt on 0429 187 166. "We're realistic about what this season will hold for us," she said. "We don't expect to be playing finals but this year is our foundation, it's our Ground Zero. "This is the foundation that will lead us to future success down the track. "For girls to come on board now and be part of the solution, part of the future of the club, is absolutely vital. "Building on that core group of local players with experience from outside is what's going to be important. "There will be girls out there who didn't make the team they were trying out for but there's a club 30 minutes down the road that would love to embrace you and have you as part of a great club. "We've got some of the best facilities in the league, including brand new netball courts, and it would be heart-breaking to see them not be used this season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/72e472fa-9814-4a26-8e33-947f6fc23e88.jpg/r0_408_4889_3170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg