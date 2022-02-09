sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers footballer and netballer Mikaela Trethowan has been named in Essendon's VFLW squad ahead of the upcoming season. The 22-year-old spent time with fellow VFLW club Southern Saints last year and is a former Murray Bushranger. Trethowan has represented Rovers in A-grade netball and open women's football, and was part of Thurgoona's 2018 and 2019 AFL North East Border Female Football League flags. Rovers' women's coach Rick Marklew expects Trethowan to flourish in the Bombers VFLW program, having watched the multi-talented youngster progress on field last season. "She's a very strong trainer and she did a lot of extra work outside of footy training," Marklew said. "I always say to the girls you have to train the way you want to play, and she certainly did that. "She has a great work ethic and I certainly encouraged her, as her other coaches would have over the years, to take that next step. ALSO IN SPORT: "I certainly think she'll go pretty well in the VFLW." She is one of 30 players to be selected in the Bombers' squad, with another eight named in the development list. When time permitted, Trethowan had also been helping out as a development coach at the Murray Bushrangers in recent seasons. The VFLW season gets under way this weekend, with Essendon set to meet Western Bulldogs for a first round encounter. A total of 12 teams will contest the 14-round home-and-away season, with the grand final scheduled for July.

