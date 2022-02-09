sport, local-sport,

Davidson's Kara Curphey and Wendy Bourke starred against Spencer in ladies section one pennant tennis on Tuesday, snaring a 5 sets to 1, 39 games to 21 win. Also in the top section, Sands' Chris Essex and Helen Fuge overcame Wurtz, 5-1, 38-25. In section two, Staughton couldn't stem Quirk's Sharon Slaven and Angela Quirk's charge, falling three sets to nil. Elsewhere, Sheil's Janny Molesworth, Carolyn Howard and Trish Gallagher featured against Semmler in the 3-0, 27-9 triumph. At section three level, Huckstepp's Rosalie O'Keeffe won all three sets, while team-mate Anni Connelly also proved prominent in the win over McHarg, while Simpson's Beth Simpson and Norelle Webb were dynamic against Jones' June Kent and Pat Johnson in a hard-fought clash, winning 4-2, 28-24. IN OTHER NEWS: And there will be no ladies tennis next Tuesday as the always popular Country Week is scheduled for its regular February spot.

