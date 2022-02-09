sport, australian-rules-football,

Eleven-hundred tickets were sold in the first four hours for this month's AFL pre-season clash on the Border. Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for the Sydney Swans-Greater Western Sydney clash at Lavington Sportsground on Friday night, February 25. It will be the ground's first elite-level game since the facility's $19.6 million redevelopment, which was officially opened in November, 2020. "I know fans will be delighted to see top players compete at Lavington Sportsground, which is a first-class venue with a great surface and fantastic facilities for competitors and spectators," Sydney Swans' coach John Longmire offered. The premiership coach has been working towards the club's return after five years. Spectators will be able to see both teams training. "35 per cent of our list is made up of players from NSW and the ACT, and with seven players hailing directly from the Riverina area, this is a true home game for us," Giants' mentor Leon Cameron suggested. IN OTHER NEWS: Tickets are available on AlburyCity Council's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/37ed27e5-f86e-4a7e-9841-23c9b89943d3.jpg/r0_137_4295_2564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg