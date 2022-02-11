sport, local-sport,

Patience is a virtue, especially on the cricket field, and Ryan Addison is living proof that good things come to those who wait. The 27-year-old Englishman has been used sparingly by North Albury at times this season, having bowled just 27 overs in 12 first-grade games ahead of last weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Albury. But Addison's quality shone through as he returned his best figures for almost three years, 4-15, as the Hoppers won by 14 runs at Billson Park. His medium pace accounted for Dom Stockdale, Todd Henderson, Corey McCarthy and Mani Singh. "It was great to contribute for the team," Addison said. "My role's changed over the last three or four years. "Back then I was leading the bowling attack, the spearhead, but I've gone from medium-fast to definitely medium now. "As an experienced bowler, Brendan (Simmons, captain) knows he can trust me to put the ball where I need to and use my change-ups, slower balls, cutters, etc, to bowl to the situation. "I still back my skill set. I know I can still compete and to do it against the bigger sides is valuable. It shows I've still got it." Addison, who first arrived from Kent to play for North Albury in 2016/17, is now closing in on 100 wickets for the Hoppers. "It's been great to be a part of it this season," he said. "North Albury are on the up, we're going places and it's brilliant to be learning in a strong new culture which has been brought by our new coach, Matt Condon. "We're training harder, we've got better schedules, everyone knows what they're doing and the structure is phenomenal. "I'm really excited to be a part of it heading into the finals." With five of their bowlers in the competition's top 25 wicket-takers, North Albury boast the sort of strength in depth which is hard to match. "As a previous captain of the club, it's a fantastic position to be in, understanding that you might not get a go if everyone fires," Addison said. ALSO IN SPORT "Especially in the T20, there's not many overs to go round but it's about waiting and biding your time and when you get that opportunity, taking it by the horns. "I'm sensible enough to understand my role in the team and I'm happy with that role. We've got some fantastic fast bowlers in Haydyn Roberts and Jake Burge and a really exciting, brand new talent in Blake Elliott. "I'm happy waiting and I'll back my skills when it comes to the clutch." Given spinners Cal Langlands and Tim Hartshorn have 46 wickets between them, it's no wonder the Hoppers attack is feared. "It's the best bowling unit we've had since I came to the club," Addison said. "Cal's really stepped up this year. Bowling leg-spin is a terrific art form and when you've got someone as polished as Tim Hartshorn at the other end, a guy who knows his game inside-out, he really frustrates batters. "Batters feel like they have to get after Cal and that's when his skills come into play. It's a tough ask for teams to bat 50 overs, really." North Albury are away to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, with home games against Tallangatta and Corowa to follow before a trip to Lavington in round 22. "Everyone has eyes on the finals but we've kept a very professional approach," Addison revealed. "We don't get ahead of ourselves and we've slipped up a couple of times, which damages your ego when you lose to the teams we have. "We're staying humble and taking it game by game. In this league, anyone can beat anyone and it's proven when you see upsets week in, week out. "You can't afford to slip up because if you do, those teams will beat you. "I've had tremendous backing from this club," he added. "As soon as you buy into a club in Australia, if you give everything for them, they'll give everything for you - on and off the field. "This is definitely my home now and I love it here." Elsewhere this weekend, the race to make finals intensifies with Belvoir hosting East Albury in a game neither side can afford to lose. Tallangatta host Albury, Corowa visit New City and Lavington are away to in-form Wodonga in a genuine heavyweight clash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/4640f31e-66c7-4c5c-9254-1c06b2f9d6c5.jpg/r0_383_4981_3197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg