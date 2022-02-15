Myrtleford mum denies strangling son, says dodgem car may be to blame

news, court-and-crime,

A Myrtleford mother accused of strangling her son while disciplining him says she is contesting the charges. The woman told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court she believes an injury to his neck could have been suffered in dodgem cars at the Myrtleford Show, or that the boy's father was involved. The court on Monday heard the mother had admitted to making contact with the boy's neck region, but in a different manner. A police expert viewed photographs and said the injuries were consistent with strangulation. The court heard the boy had been in his room during the incident in Myrtleford on October 26, 2019. The mother heard a noise coming from his room and went to investigate before allegedly assaulting him by choking. The boy allegedly ran to the nearby police station after the incident as his mother drove after him. The boy and his brother later gave recorded statements to police detailing what happened. Police argue the mother, in her interview, gave evidence that could be viewed as a partial admission while making other denials. The court heard while parents are able to physically discipline their child, the incident "goes beyond lawful chastise". IN OTHER NEWS: Prosecutor Les Hare said the case was "getting really long in the tooth" and the mother said she'd unsuccessfully tried to engage with six lawyers. Magistrate Peter Dunn said if she pleaded guilty she would receive a good behaviour bond for "excessive lawful correction". "Back when I was a child it was a wood spoon or the slipper," he said of discipline. "These days it's far less acceptable. "So the smack on the bottom is arguably lawful correction. "But if it's done in circumstances of anger, or too hard, or too often, it's excessive." Police have tried to resolve the matter to avoid the boy and his brother giving evidence. Mr Dunn urged the mother to consider her options, but she said "I'm not admitting to something I didn't do". The matter will be contested over two days on May 11 and 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e8uBJxuTc2fGAziDArmhm5/113d844e-ea97-4715-bc78-bda116ed2c31.jpg/r10_285_4490_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg