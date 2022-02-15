Man dead, Cobram officers seriously injured in car crash at Strathmerton

news, court-and-crime,

A man has died and two Cobram police officers have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Strathmerton on Tuesday. The police car and van collided on the Murray Valley Highway and Stokes Road intersction about midday on Tuesday. The driver of the van died at the scene. The two male officers have been airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with serious injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: "At this early stage there is nothing to indicate the officers were in pursuit of the vehicle, it is believed they were on patrol as part of their duties," a police spokesman said. "Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will attend the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision. "Motorists are advised diversions are in place and the scene will remain closed for some time while investigators examine the area." An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said two men had been treated at the scene before an air ambulance was dispatched. An officer aged in his 30s was flown to The Alfred Hospital with serious upper body injuries. An officer in his 60s was taken to Shepparton Hospital with serious upper body injuries. Witnesses are urged to call 1800 333 000 with information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/89ba57ec-6c8a-4481-8e9a-121fbd31b1f9.jpg/r1406_849_4333_2503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg