Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes hopes Development Victoria taking back control of Junction Place will be an opportunity to "start again". Ms Symes, speaking at the opening of the Burraja Cultural Centre, gave her reaction to Development Victoria's February 10 announcement they had terminated their agreement with developer, Central Place. "In one sense, I'm disappointed that things haven't worked out, but I'm also relieved that we have an opportunity to start again," she said. "This is a fantastic opportunity if you get it right, and I think what was demonstrated is that community views were not considered as high-level as they should have been. "I do commend the council for their work; I met with them several times on this and there was always potential for that site in the process in the process that was operating. "But as it turns out, the agreement had to be terminated with the developers "I've received positive feedback from the community that this is the outcome that they prefer, so that there is an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and deliver a Junction Place vision, a master plan, that indeed is what people from Wodonga want." The project has come a long way since April, 2015, when Ms Symes was in Wodonga for the opening of the public square in the precinct - at that point, tenants were being found for the Goods Shed and the former railway station building. Asked if she had been aware for some time there were concerns obligations were not being met by the developer, Ms Symes replied, "Yes".

