sport, local-sport, mitch beer, damien oliver, well in sight

Albury trainer Mitch Beer has snared the services of veteran hoop Damien Oliver for his unbeaten filly Well In Sight. Well In Sight has won both her career starts on her home track for Beer with the most recent earlier this month. Beer has decided to raise the bar with his promising filly and head to Moonee Valley to tackle a $75,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1200m) on Friday night. Well In Sight is quoted as a $14-chance to keep her undefeated record intact. Meanwhile, Gary Colvin has elected to scratch Nic's Hero from the TAB Highway Handicap, (1400m) at Rosehill on Saturday. The Wagga trainer was toying with the idea of running his four-year-old gelding in Sydney in preference to tackling the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier on his home track on Saturday. But Colvin immediately scratched Nic's Hero from the TAB Highway after drawing barrier 14. It means the Wagga trainer will have a two-pronged attack on the Country Championships with Nic's Hero and Another One. Another One won the qualifier at Wagga last year before going on to run second in the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick. Murrumbidgee Turf Club is expecting another bumper crowd to attend Saturday's meeting. ALSO IN SPORT Popular former jockey Jim Cassidy is guest speaker at a charity event at the meeting with tickets already sold out. The final fields for the meeting will be released on Thursday. Albury trainers are expected to have more than half the runners in the $150,000 feature. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/a46f3e85-bc59-47d7-9df1-4eaafc5c4ae0.JPG/r2_222_4351_2679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg