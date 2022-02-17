sport, australian-rules-football, jack ziebell, north melbourne, captain

Jack Ziebell will captain North Melbourne for a sixth consecutive season. Roos officials made the announcement on Wednesday. The former Wodonga junior signed a two year contract extension at the end of last season. It looks highly likely the 30-year-old will see out his AFL career at Arden Street. Kayne Turner will also once again be part of the leadership group. ALSO IN SPORT Ziebell has played 239 matches with the Roos and is set to notch his 250-match milestone this season. "It's a great honour, I'm very lucky to be in the position to be appointed captain again of our great footy club," Ziebell said. "It's something I've really enjoyed over the last five seasons and it's something I'll look to enjoy again over my sixth year in the job. "I'm very fortunate to have great support in our leadership group that's been appointed this year. "I think its a really good mix for our playing group at the moment. "Were really looking forward to the season ahead." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

