news, local-news,

The first fundraising walk to raise awareness for a rare form of blood cancer that has no cause or cure will be staged on the Border next week. Rotary Club of Wodonga West will host the 3.8 With a Mate walk for Myeloma Australia from River Deck Cafe at Albury's Noreuil Park to Sumsion Gardens in Wodonga at 9am next Sunday. The idea is to walk 3.8 kilometres to support the 38 Australians who who are diagnosed with myeloma each week. Around 20,000 people in Australia are currently diagnosed with the disease. As the walk is approximately 4.5 kilometres long, participants have the option to complete laps of the lake at Sumsion Gardens instead. IN OTHER NEWS: Rotary Club of Wodonga West president Jos Weemaes was approached by the Rotary Club of Camberwell about the event and said the branch was happy to be involved given there is a Border support group for myeloma. "This is the first ever ever national fundraising and awareness walk for myeloma in Australia," he said. To register, visit www.myeloma.org.au/38withamate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/ae7dffc8-33bf-4c3c-9aff-c31595300803.jpg/r2_633_6190_4129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg