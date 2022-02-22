sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta will field a youthful outfit for the season's first practice match in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies tackle West Coburg at Tarrawingee on Saturday, from 2pm. "We'll give our young guys an opportunity that have done well in the pre-season and put in a lot of hard work, we'll try to reward them," coach Ben Reid suggested. The Pies will round out their pre-season against Seymour at Cathedral College Wangaratta on March 5 and an away game against Echuca on March 19. The O and M first revealed the pre-season games on February 11, but since then Corowa-Rutherglen, Lavington and North Albury have confirmed their schedules. North will play its first game against Mooroopna at Merrigum on March 5, Lavington is away to Myrtleford the following Saturday, while Corowa is away to Yarrawonga on Friday night, March 4. IN OTHER NEWS: The season itself starts with three matches on April 2, including Myrtleford against Wangaratta Rovers.

