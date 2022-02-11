sport, australian-rules-football,

It might seem hard to believe, but Wangaratta will kick-start the pre-season in a fortnight. The O and M released a list of practice matches yesterday with the Pies playing the first official match on February 26 against West Coburg at Cathedral College Wangaratta. Myrtleford will also play that weekend, but it's an intraclub fixture. Four clubs will play three official practice games in Wangaratta, Albury, Wodonga and Wodonga Raiders. Meanwhile, in O and M netball, Wangaratta will also play the first game. The Pies will meet Kangaroo Flat at Mooroopna in all grades on February 26. Wangaratta is the reigning premiers after toppling Corowa-Rutherglen in the 2019 decider. The following season was abandoned without a game being played, while 2021 was called off after 13 of the 18 regular season matches were played. ALSO IN SPORT The season proper starts with three games on April 2.

