A Thurgoona mother has expressed her gratitude to Border health professionals for their prompt action, which she believes saved her son's fertility. Nine-year-old Ryley Hewson required immediate surgery at Albury Base Hospital last week after he was diagnosed with a testicular torsion, meaning the blood supply had been cut to his reproductive gland. Time was of the essence and Ryley's mother, Melanie, said she was forever grateful and indebted to the medical team for their quick thinking. "They're under so much pressure and they don't get the credit they deserve. I don't think we realise how lucky we are to have these professionals in our community," Ms Hewson said. "Because they picked it up so quickly, my son's life is completely different. It could have changed if we were left sitting in the waiting room. "The testicle was twisted and without blood supply, so anything after 12 hours could have been dire." Ryley woke up last week with a sharp pain in his groin, which was initially mistaken as a sporting injury as he had been swimming the night before. But as the day wore on, the pain hadn't subsided which prompted Ms Hewson to contact the family's doctor. An appointment wasn't available, but a doctor at Wodonga's Central Medical Group agreed to provide an assessment and recommended Ryley immediately head to emergency. Upon arrival to hospital, staff determined surgery was needed straight away to prevent long-term damage to the testicle. Ryley has been recovering well at home since surgery.

