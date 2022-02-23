news, health, Albury Wodonga Health, Michael Kalimnios, Lakeside Clinic, Wodonga, Gateway island, Memorial Service

Albury Wodonga Health will celebrate the life and legacy of its late chief executive Michael Kalimnios on Thursday, February 24. A memorial service starting at 2.30pm will be held at the Lakeside Clinic, Lemke Road, Gateway Island, Wodonga. Because of this, the clinic itself will be closed from noon on Thursday, February 24, and rapid antigen tests will be not available for collection. "The clinic will resume normal operations from 7.30am on Friday, February 25," Albury Wodonga Health said in a statement. The memorial service is open to the public, but people are asked to register their attendance by emailing ceo@awh.org.au. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Kalimnios, 57, died in January after recent ill-health, with a funeral held in his home state of Queensland earlier this month. Border Medical Association paid tribute to his quiet determination and razor-sharp intelligence while community leaders also expressed their sorrow. COVID-19 testing site operations, Thursday, February 24 Rapid antigen tests: Lakeside Clinic (Lemke Rd, Gateway Island) Wodonga, 7.30am to noon, drive-through PCR testing: Smythe St Clinic (corner of Smythe and Stanley Streets) Wodonga, 7.30am to 3.00pm, walk-in (parking available nearby), PCR testing only - no rapid antigen test distribution.

