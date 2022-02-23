Albury Wodonga Health's Lakeside Clinic to host Michael Kalimnios memorial
Albury Wodonga Health will celebrate the life and legacy of its late chief executive Michael Kalimnios on Thursday, February 24.
A memorial service starting at 2.30pm will be held at the Lakeside Clinic, Lemke Road, Gateway Island, Wodonga.
Because of this, the clinic itself will be closed from noon on Thursday, February 24, and rapid antigen tests will be not available for collection.
"The clinic will resume normal operations from 7.30am on Friday, February 25," Albury Wodonga Health said in a statement.
The memorial service is open to the public, but people are asked to register their attendance by emailing ceo@awh.org.au.
COVID-19 testing site operations, Thursday, February 24
Rapid antigen tests: Lakeside Clinic (Lemke Rd, Gateway Island) Wodonga, 7.30am to noon, drive-through
PCR testing: Smythe St Clinic (corner of Smythe and Stanley Streets) Wodonga, 7.30am to 3.00pm, walk-in (parking available nearby), PCR testing only - no rapid antigen test distribution.
