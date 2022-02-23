news, court-and-crime,

An Albury teenager questioned by his mother after he skipped school retaliated with rage, slamming doors, throwing a piece of pizza at her and threatening to punch the woman. After hurling the pizza, the 14-year-old picked up a mobile phone he had just smashed and threw this, too, at his mother. "You have no idea how much I hate you," the boy told his mother, after she stopped him retrieving another older mobile phone to replace the one he broke. "I really want to punch you." IN OTHER NEWS: The woman, Albury Children's Court heard on Tuesday, immediately feared for her safety and quickly retreated to another part of her Albury house. Defence lawyer David Barron said the youth now lived in Wodonga with his father, who supported him in court. MORE COURT STORIES "And so that's taken the heat out of that situation," Mr Barron said of the tense relationship between the boy and his mother, who was separated from his father. "This is the first time he's ever been to court and it's certainly been an eye-opening experience." Mr Barron submitted that a court caution might be the most appropriate penalty, given the boy's youth and lack of criminal history. The boy pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident on February 17. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the boy he had to accept responsibility for his behaviour, especially given it was directed towards his mother, though accepted this was "out-of-character for you". The boy was cautioned, with the charge then dismissed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/71e3e143-848e-45e4-a9dc-de2b017eff57.jpg/r3_403_5182_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg