A leading Albury doctor has blasted the federal government's proposed tax cuts on draught beers. The federal government is reportedly considering a 50 per cent tax reduction on kegs. Hospitality venues are required by law to raise taxes for beer on tap twice a year. Leading practitioner at innovate Health Albury Dr Rebecca McGowan said doctors were alarmed. "It goes against current public health advice," she said. Dr McGowan said there was a high rate of risky drinking among young people aged under 30, and older Australians aged over 50. Consuming more than 10 standard drinks a week is considered risky drinking. About one in five people living in rural Australia are risky drinkers and, according to Dr McGowan, that number is rising. Excessive drinking can lead to health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and violence in the home. "Having a price barrier, we know, changes behavior," Dr McGowan said. "That's been demonstrated with regards to cigarettes. If something is more expensive, then consumption goes down. "We're not saying that people shouldn't drink, we're just saying drink in moderation. But if alcohol becomes cheaper, it becomes harder for people to drink in moderation." IN OTHER NEWS: But local publicans who have lived through two years of often empty pubs would welcome any tax cut on beer. Brady's Railway Hotel general manager and licensee Graeme Meredith said any cuts would mean more affordable beer for the business and for patrons. But he wasn't convinced the changes would actually be implemented. "I like to think it's going to happen. It's been spoken about for probably the last 12 months," he said. In Wodonga, Blazing Stump licensee Michael Horsell said consumer confidence was growing as pandemic restrictions eased and patrons were returning to pubs and clubs. Any reduction in costs could only help, he said. "We'd love to be able to pass on whatever reduction to our customers," Mr Horsell said. "It's a great incentive." Brewers and hoteliers launched a national campaign in 2021 to slash beer taxes and promised to make it a federal election issue by targeting marginal seats. They say the tax forces up the cost of a schooner for the consumer.

