There was a fair bit of good-natured ribbing over a few frothies at the Woomargama pub on Sunday afternoon. Blokes from the district showed up in work gear, boots and sock savers ready to strut their stuff as potential pin-ups for a very special calendar. Now, while many of them might be comfortable with the type of stripping that takes place at harvest, this project calls for volunteers who will dare to bare in the name of rural men's health. IN OTHER NEWS 'It is that stretched:' Medicos state urgent need for new hospital Recovering illicit drug addict's theft of phone from taxi driver 'is just lousy' Health and hospitals front of mind as Border voters offer advice A handful of brave models were happy to leave their hats on to give The Border Mail a sneak peek at the talent that will grace the pages of the 2023 calendar ... although a few needed a couple of beers to loosen their inhibitions. Publican Billy Wearn, who was quick to support the idea, remarked he'd need a personal trainer before getting his gear off. And while he's happy to be photographed discreetly behind the bar, Billy's a bit worried about the placement of the hotel mirror. Behind the jokes about hats, hay bales and "needing a bigger lens", the men have embraced the cheeky fundraiser for 'Are you bogged mate?' - an initiative that helps country blokes talk about mental health and suicide, and spread awareness about depression in the bush. The calendar is the brainchild of local Trish Shea, whose husband Tim has worked on 'Wantagong', on the Jingellic Road, for the past 17 years. Mrs Shea is asking for help with sponsorship and whether any printers or photographers would donate their time for the cause. She also needs more men from the Greater Hume (there'll be five fellas each month "so we sell more calendars") to model their wares. 'Are you bogged mate?' founder and CEO Mary O'Brien said she was "stoked" by the idea of the calendar. "I can't wait to see it, regardless of what's on show," she said with a laugh. "It's about blokes getting together and having a bit of fun and perhaps getting out of their comfort zone. "It's also a great way to share the message that there are plenty of people out there who can give you a hand and help pull you out of that bog hole."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/0792800c-4b46-4ff8-af52-6ccfda5d078e.jpg/r0_393_5340_3410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg