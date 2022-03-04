news, local-news,

The Indigo region experienced Victoria's highest daily rainfall total in what was one of the wettest North East summers on record. A whopping 132 millimetres of rain fell on January 30, Indigo's highest daily total for the month in 119 years of measurement, after what was described by the Bureau of Meteorology in its Victorian seasonal summary as a low pressure trough that triggered thunderstorms. It resulted in major flood damage to homes and businesses at Rutherglen and Chiltern. Albury-Wodonga received 306 millimetres of rain in January, which accounted for the bulk of the summer total of 359.4 millimetres, after 43 millimetres fell in December and just 10.4 in February. More rain came down in January than in the entire year of 2006, making the first month of 2022 the wettest in 40 years. January's rainfall was 37 per cent of the entire rainfall that fell in 2021, more than six times above the mean rainfall for the month, which was 49.2 millimetres. The mean maximum temperature for Albury-Wodonga was just 29.6 degrees, one degree cooler on average than the past 30 summers. No days were recorded over 40 degrees, the hottest coming on December 18 at 38.5. December 9 was the lowest maximum recorded on the Border in summer at just 21.4 degrees. Victoria's rainfall in January was 91 per cent above average to become the eighth wettest on record for the state, but it was a stark contrast to December and February, which were 34 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, below the monthly averages. NSW had its wettest summer since 2011-2012 with rainfall 30 per cent above the 1961 to 1990 average. Meanwhile, BOM said autumn days are likely to be wetter and warmer than normal for much of Australia. Climatologist Doctor Andrew Watkins said the Bureau was actively monitoring flood risks across the southeast of Australia after repeated seasons of wetter than average conditions and urged people to remain alert throughout autumn. "We strongly encourage people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings," he said. La Nina has led to increased rain across the eastern parts of Australia, including the Border, but BOM said observations and climate models suggest it is likely at or past its peak and is expected to end in mid-autumn.

