Wodonga's Toby Cossor has been selected in the Victorian under-20 men's team to compete at the Australian Junior Championships next month. Cossor is one of ten players to be named in the representative side, which also selected three emergencies. The young gun was called upon by the Albury-Wodonga Bandits last season to make the step up into the senior ranks, receiving court time in five games. Victoria has also selected players in the under-20 Navy men, under-20 women, under-20 Navy women and Ivor Burge men and women's teams, which will all head to Mackay, Queensland for the championships from April 19 to 24. ALSO IN SPORT: The state came away with three silver medals at the event back in 2021, with the under-20 men, under-20 women and Ivor Burge Men all performing well. Cossor is the only border product to be named in the men's under-20s team. The Bandits season commences on April 2.

