sport, australian-rules-football,

Half the clubs are about to kick-start their practice matches in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Yarrawonga and Corowa-Rutherglen will meet at the former's JC Lowe Oval on Friday night, with Albury, Wodonga and North Albury to play their first games the following day. Albury faces Queanbeyan at Wodonga Senior Secondary College from 3pm, Wodonga is home to Mornington, while the Hoppers face Mooroopna at Merrigum. Wangaratta will also play on Saturday, but it played the season's first official game against West Coburg last Saturday. Wodonga Raiders, Myrtleford and Lavington will start their practice matches on Victoria's Labour Day long weekend. The Saints and Panthers played each other last pre-season, but this will hold greater significance to see if Lavington's 2019 premiership coach Simon Curtis faces his former team-mates. ALSO IN SPORT Wangaratta Rovers are the last club to start, against Mooroopna, on March 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/3f985d7c-7734-4d56-b7f1-0ea8ae0bc1ea.jpg/r0_336_4093_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg