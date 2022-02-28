sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta recruit Jai Middleton was taken to hospital following the league's first practice game on the weekend in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies toppled West Coburg by five goals, but the tall ruckman was the only injury concern "We had the three ruckmen having a bit of a ruck challenge, which is good, but unfortunately Jai got a cork and ended up in hospital," captain Michael Newton revealed. "It blew up very quickly, to the point where they thought the best thing was to go to hospital, but I think he's all good now." IN OTHER NEWS: The 200cm-plus ruck has played at East Burwood. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

