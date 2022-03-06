coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 have remained below 300 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) today. On Sunday, NSW Health reported 290 new cases of the virus across the MLHD, made up of 229 positive rapid antigen tests and 61 positive PCR tests. The numbers are down compared to yesterday's local tally of 373 new cases. Across the state 8782 new COVID cases and five deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are now 1009 patients with the virus in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 995 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers are down with 45 in care yesterday. IN OTHER NEWS: While Australians are focussing on getting their COVID-19 vaccination, people are being reminded to get their flu vaccinations as well. Influenza case numbers hit record lows in 2020 and 2021 as lockdowns limited movement and international borders remained closed. But Professor Ian Barr, Deputy Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, warns the flu will be back in 2022. "Natural immunity will have reduced somewhat because we haven't had influenza circulating for the last two years. It's not a good combination to have lower vaccination rates and reduced population immunity," he said. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

