The region is suffering a football umpire shortage with numbers hitting a critical low. AFL North East Border umpire operations manager Michael Bocquet estimates up to 20 games a weekend could be without umpires, with clubs left to fill the void. Several competitions could feel the impacts, including the Ovens and Murray League. Bocquet said at least 20 more field umpires are needed in the next three weeks. "The alternative is clubs having to find a volunteer to officiate in games of senior football," he said. "Our biggest gap is in the field umpires, with boundary umpire numbers not far behind. On a typical weekend, with all games playing, we supply 68 umpires to senior games. At this stage, we are forecasting to have just 63 senior field umpires on the list. "On some weekends, after injuries and people's work commitments, we could have up to 20 unavailable. ALSO IN SPORT: "We won't have enough to service the leagues for the whole season." The recruitment call is out. "If there's anyone out there that has previously umpired, retired from football and thought about umpiring or currently playing and thought about umpiring, get in contact with us and talk about how you can be involved," Bocquet said. However, the future looks brighter. "We're getting some good numbers in our junior development list, with 15 field umpires ready to officiate junior grade football, and that is expected to grow," he said. Anyone interested can visit umpireafl.info.

